Man fights would-be robber, dies in Berkeley shooting

The suspect tried to rob the victim in the 4400 block of North Hanley Road. That's when the victim and the suspect got into a fight. Police got a 911 call reporting a shooting shortly before 2 p.m.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he later died from his injuries, a release from the St. Louis County Police Department said.

Berkeley Police asked St. Louis County Police to handle the investigation.

The suspect left the scene in a vehicle, driving on North Hanley Road. Police did not say in which direction the suspect vehicle traveled.

"The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available," a St. Louis County PD spokesperson wrote in the release. "Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477)."

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html