Man shot, killed in Moline Acres Tuesday morning

Officers from the City of Moline Acres responded to a shooting in the 9800 block of Omega Drive around 11:30 a.m.

MOLINE ACRES, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death inside a home in Moline Acres Tuesday morning.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, officers from the City of Moline Acres responded to a shooting in the 9800 block of Omega Drive around 11:30 a.m.

A man was found inside the home with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

No other details have been made available.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.