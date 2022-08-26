Police investigate two south St. Louis City shootings

Police are investigating what lead up to the shooting.

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a shooting in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood of the City of St. Louis Friday.

Police said they were responding to a call for a shooting in the 4800 block of Nebraska Avenue. A man who was injured in the shooting was pronounced dead at the scene of the crime. This call came in at 2:15 p.m.

Police also received an earlier call for a shooting that happened a mile and a half away. Police were called to an area near Illinois Avenue and Chippewa Street at 1:45 p.m. A man had been shot in the hand.

Police said the 911 caller told them the victim fled from the Chippewa Street shooting. Police found him at South Broadway and Stansbury streets and he was transported to the hospital.

The Homicide Division is investigating the fatal shooting. Police do not know if the two shootings are connected.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to de-escalate violent situations within their own communities.