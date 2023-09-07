Man shot, killed in Near North Riverfront Thursday morning

The shooting happened at about 7:10 a.m. near the intersection of North Broadway and North Market Street in the Near North Riverfront neighborhood.

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot in the head and killed just north of downtown St. Louis Thursday morning.

St. Louis police said the shooting happened at about 7:10 a.m. near the intersection of North Broadway and North Market Street. When officers arrived, they found a man shot in the head.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

Homicide detectives were called in to handle the ongoing investigation.

No other information about the shooting has been provided.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.

