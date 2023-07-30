Man shot, killed at north St. Louis motel Saturday afternoon

The victim was identified Sunday as 49-year-old Anoop Putta.

ST. LOUIS — A man died Saturday afternoon after being found shot in a St. Louis motel.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said it responded to a call for a shooting at the First Western Inn located at 4828 N. Broadway shortly before 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

Police said a man was found shot in the main office of the motel. He was pronounced dead by EMS at the scene.

The victim was identified Sunday as 49-year-old Anoop Putta.

Police have not identified any suspects in the shooting.

No additional information was released about the homicide.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact St. Louis police's Homicide Division at 314-444-5371. To remain anonymous and potentially receive reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.