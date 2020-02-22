ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in St. Louis’ Mark Twain neighborhood Friday night.
At around 9:14 p.m., police were called to the 4900 block of Thekla Avenue for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 59-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information on this shooting should call the homicide division at 314-444-5371 or Crimstoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
