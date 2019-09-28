ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in north St. Louis Friday night.
Police received a call for a shooting in the 4400 block of Farlin Avenue just before 7 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found 34-year-old Lamont Romell Rhone suffering multiple gunshot wounds in a vacant lot.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A car was also damaged by gunfire in the area.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371, or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS(8477).
