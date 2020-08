The shooting happened across the street from Crown Candy Kitchen

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in St. Louis’ Old North St. Louis neighborhood Friday night.

The shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of St. Louis Avenue, across the street from Crown Candy Kitchen.

A man was shot in the chest and head, according to the police report. He was pronounced dead at the scene.