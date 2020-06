Police have not released the man's identity

ST. LOUIS — A man has died after being found shot Friday morning.

St. Louis police responded to a shooting call near the intersection of Gaine and Indiana in the McKinley Heights neighborhood. Officers found a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said

Police have not released information on the identity of the victim.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is received.