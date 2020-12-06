x
Man dies after shooting outside of south city 7-Eleven

The shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. on Thursday
ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death in south St. Louis late Thursday night.

According to a police report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a man was found shot near Delor Street and Christy Boulevard around 11:50 p.m. The shooting happened in the parking lot of 7-Eleven.

He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 5 On Your Side photojournalist said the parking lot at 7-Eleven was taped off with crime tape.

No other details have been released. This story will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

This marks the first homicide of the year for the Bevo neighborhood, according to statistics from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. At this same time in 2019, there was one reported homicide.

