25-year-old man shot and killed in south St. Louis

The shooting happened along Mount Pleasant Street Monday afternoon

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in St. Louis’ Mount Pleasant neighborhood Monday afternoon.

At around 2 p.m., police were called to the 2900 block of Mount Pleasant Street for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the man inside a car suffering from puncture wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as 25-year-old Jerald Massey.

No other information has been released.