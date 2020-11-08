25-year-old man shot and killed in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in St. Louis’ Mount Pleasant neighborhood Monday afternoon.
At around 2 p.m., police were called to the 2900 block of Mount Pleasant Street for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the man inside a car suffering from puncture wounds.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as 25-year-old Jerald Massey.
No other information has been released.
Anyone with information on this incident should call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).