Man dies after being found shot in St. Louis apartment

The victim has not been identified

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed north of downtown St. Louis Tuesday night.

At around 10:30 p.m., St. Louis police were called to the 700 block of Biddle Street for a report of a shooting. This is in St. Louis’ Columbus Square neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found a man inside an apartment suffering from gunshot wounds to his lower body. Emergency responders took the victim to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other information, including the victim’s identity, have been released.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide division is handling the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should call the division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html