crime

Man shot, killed in St. Louis Friday night

The shooting happened at around 9:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Marcus Avenue
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Friday night in St. Louis’ Lewis Place neighborhood.

The shooting happened at around 9:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Marcus Avenue.

A man was shot in the back and was taken to an area hospital where he later died, according to the police report.

No other information about the shooting has been released. St. Louis’ homicide division is handling the investigation. 

