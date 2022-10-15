Man is shot, killed Saturday night on Cherokee Street

The shooting occurred shortly after 8 p.m. at the intersection of Cherokee Street and Oregon Avenue.

ST. LOUIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Saturday night in south St. Louis.

St. Louis police responded shortly after 8 p.m. at the intersection of Cherokee Street and Oregon Avenue and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, described as an approximately 30-year-old man, was not conscious or breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

St. Louis police's homicide division was requested to the scene of the shooting.

No other information regarding the victim's identity was released as of Sunday morning.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update as soon as information becomes available.

