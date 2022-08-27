Man shot, killed in St. Louis Saturday morning

The man was shot in the head shortly before 1:15 a.m.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Metro Police is investigating an early Saturday morning homicide after a man was shot in the head.

According to St. Louis police, the man was shot shortly before 1:15 a.m. at the intersection of Tucker Boulevard and Cass Avenue in St. Louis.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim's name and age have not been released.

St. Louis police said the department's homicide division is investigating the man's death.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it is confirmed by 5 On Your Side.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.