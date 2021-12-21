Man shot, killed in St. Louis Tuesday night, suspect in custody

Police said the victim was shot in the head. He died on the scene of the shooting. The incident report on the police log said a suspect was taken into custody.

ST. LOUIS — A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting in St. Louis Tuesday night.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 5500 block of Clemens Avenue at around 6:15. Officers said the shooting happened inside the home.

Police said the victim was shot in the head. He died on the scene of the shooting.

The incident report on the police log said a suspect was taken into custody.

No other information in the incident was provided.

Homicide detectives are handling the ongoing investigation.

