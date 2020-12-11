Man shot and killed early Thursday morning in St. Louis

This is the city's 225th reported homicide of 2020

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed early Thursday morning north of downtown St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded shortly after 2 a.m. to the 1500 block of N. 13th Street, near the border of the Carr Square, Columbus Square and Old North St. Louis neighborhooods.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound. Police haven't released his identity.

This is the city's 225th reported homicide of 2020. In all of 2019, there were a total of 170 homicides in the city.