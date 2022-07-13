Man shot and killed in St. Louis

Police said he was shot multiple times.

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in north St. Louis late Tuesday night.

According to a police report, the shooting happened at around 11:12 p.m. in the 2500 block of Semple Avenue. Police said a 35-year-old man was shot multiple times.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information about this shooting has been released.

Less than an hour later, a 12-year-old girl arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to her head. Police said she was shot in the area of Bessie Avenue and Shreve Avenue in north city.

Police said the girl is in critical condition. No other information has been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more details.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.