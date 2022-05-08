Man shot, killed outside apartment complex in West End neighborhood Sunday evening

When police arrived, they found the man unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed outside an apartment complex in St. Louis' West End neighborhood Sunday evening.

According to an incident report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened at about 6:20 p.m.

Police said a 30-year-old man was shot multiple times near the intersection of Montclair Avenue and Page Boulevard.

When police arrived, they found the man unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Video from the scene showed evidence markers outside the Minerva Place Apartments. More than a dozen evidence markers were on the walkway inside the complex's fenced-in parking lot.

Homicide detectives are handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it is confirmed.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html