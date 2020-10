The shooting happened in the 1900 block of N. Euclid Avenue around 9:30 a.m.

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man in his 30s was shot in St. Louis' Kingsway East neighborhood Saturday morning.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 1900 block of N. Euclid Avenue around 9:30 a.m. where a man was found shot in his leg.

Police said he was conscious and breathing when he was transported to a hospital.

No other details have been made available.