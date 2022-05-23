Man shot in front yard of Kirkwood home Monday morning

A spokesperson with Kirkwood Police Department said it is an isolated incident and there is no threat or safety concern to surrounding neighborhoods.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A man has been transported to a hospital with life threatening injuries after he was shot in the front yard of a home in the 700 block of Angenette Avenue in Kirkwood.

Officer Gary Baldridge, a spokesperson for the Kirkwood Police Department, confirmed Monday afternoon that officers responded to the home at around 10:30 a.m. for multiple shots being fired.

Baldridge said they found a victim in the front yard with multiple gunshot wounds. He said someone involved was taken into custody.

Kirkwood Fire Chief James Silvernail confirmed the fire department was also called to the shooting. Silvernail said a man was shot.

Baldridge said it is an isolated incident and there is no threat or safety concern to surrounding neighborhoods.

"It's just such a quiet, peaceful neighborhood," a neighbor said at the scene. "This is absolutely out of the ordinary."

She said she heard gunshots in the neighborhood.

"Not what you'd expect on a Monday morning," she said.

The circumstances in which the shooting happened have not been confirmed at this time. The victim's name has also not been released.