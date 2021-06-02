Man shot in Lindenwood Park neighborhood Friday evening

A man in his 50s was found with a gunshot wound to his eye, according to the police report

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in St. Louis' Lindenwood Park neighborhood Friday evening.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department incident report, officers responded to the 3300 block of Leola Avenue around 6 p.m.

A man in his 50s was found with a gunshot wound to his eye, according to the police report.

Police said he was not conscious and was barely breathing when they arrived.

No other details have been made available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.