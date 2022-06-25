Man shot and killed in Mark Twain neighborhood Saturday

Police confirmed Saturday afternoon the man had died.

ST. LOUIS — A man has died after being shot in the 5300 block of North Euclid Avenue in St. Louis' Mark Twain neighborhood.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. Saturday, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the shooting. Upon arrival, the man was not conscious or breathing.



St. Louis police confirmed Saturday afternoon the man had died. The Homicide Division was requested at the scene.

No other information about the shooting or the man's identity was released.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it is confirmed.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities. To learn more, visit https://cvg.org/