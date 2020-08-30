Man found shot to death in Mehlville

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis County Police Department, officers responded to the 4800 block of Lemay Ferry Road around 1:20 a.m.

MEHLVILLE, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in Mehlville early Sunday morning.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis County Police Department, officers responded to the 4800 block of Lemay Ferry Road around 1:20 a.m.

A man was found with at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not been released.

Contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident if you have any information or to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.