ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in south St. Louis Saturday night.

Police responded to the 2900 block of Mount Pleasant Street, which is in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood, around 10:30 p.m.

The 22-year-old man said he had just parked his car, got out and as he was walking to his home – he heard gunshots and felt pain to both of his legs.

He went into a nearby home for help and was transported to a hospital where his condition has not been made available. Police said his vitals were stable.

No suspect information has been made available.

