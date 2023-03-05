Man shot multiple times in St. Louis, goes to hospital in Troy, Missouri

St. Louis police said the man was shot near the intersection of Hamilton and Wells avenue in the city's Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

ST. LOUIS — A man suffering from eight gunshot wounds was rushed into surgery Saturday night after arriving at a hospital in Troy, Missouri.

St. Louis police said the man was shot near the intersection of Hamilton and Wells avenue in the city's Hamilton Heights neighborhood. Police said the man was shot by "unknown assailants and for unknown reasons."

Police did not say why the man went to a Troy hospital.

According to the incident report, the shooting happened at about 9 or 10 Saturday night. After the victim, a 45-year-old man, arrived at the Troy hospital, he was transferred to a hospital in Creve Coeur.

When he arrived at the Creve Coeur hospital, he was rushed into surgery before officers could interview him.

St. Louis police said the investigation is ongoing.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.