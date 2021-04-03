Man shot while making music video in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot while making a music video in north St. Louis Wednesday evening.
At around 6:20 p.m., St. Louis police received a call for a “shooting – prior” after the victim arrived at an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.
The victim, a 20-year-old man, told officers he was in an alley in the 2000 block of Adelaide Avenue around 5:10 p.m. shooting a rap video when several other people he was with suddenly started to run. The victim also began to run and said he didn’t realize he was shot until he stopped.
He was taken to a hospital by an acquaintance, according to a police report. Police didn’t provide an update on his condition but said his vitals were stable.
The victim told police he did not hear any gunshots or see who was shooting.
Resources for crime victims:
If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.
- Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program. To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/
- Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.” To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu
- The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth. To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html
- Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities. To learn more, visit https://cvg.org/