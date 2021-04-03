Man shot while making music video in St. Louis

The 20-year-old man was shooting a rap video when several people he was with suddenly started running

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot while making a music video in north St. Louis Wednesday evening.

At around 6:20 p.m., St. Louis police received a call for a “shooting – prior” after the victim arrived at an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, told officers he was in an alley in the 2000 block of Adelaide Avenue around 5:10 p.m. shooting a rap video when several other people he was with suddenly started to run. The victim also began to run and said he didn’t realize he was shot until he stopped.

He was taken to a hospital by an acquaintance, according to a police report. Police didn’t provide an update on his condition but said his vitals were stable.

The victim told police he did not hear any gunshots or see who was shooting.

