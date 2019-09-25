BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and injured near a Belleville, Illinois, bar.

Police said they were called to the 3700 block of West Main Street near Spikes Bar at around 12:25 a.m. for a report of shots fired. While driving to the scene, a man called saying he was shot and was driving himself to the hospital.

Police said the man at the hospital was shot in the leg. He was expected to be OK.

Police did not find any other shooting victims at the scene of the shots fired call.

Police believe the shooting was not random and think it may be related to a domestic incident. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

