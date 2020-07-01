ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill — Police are investigating after a man was shot while he was trying to start his car Tuesday morning.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, police responded to Leo Drive in unincorporated Belleville around 6:15 a.m.

A 35-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound. He told police he tried to start his car with his remote start, and it wouldn’t start. The man went to check on his car and found two people between his cars. One of the people fired at least two shots at him, striking him in the leg.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department at 618-825-5204.

The two men left the scene in a small white car. The homeowner was transported to a hospital with a non-life threatening injury, police said.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department also received several reports of other vehicle burglaries in the area around Berkshire Drive. Police want anyone in the area with cameras to review their video for activity between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.

