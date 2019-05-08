ST. LOUIS — A man was shot near a MetroLink station in Downtown West late Sunday night.

Police said it happened at about 11:50 p.m. at 14th and Spruce, which is near the Civic Center MetroLink station and major bus stop.

Crime scene tape roped off an area outside the station. 5 On Your Side also saw police detaining two men in handcuffs on the train tracks. St. Louis police have not announced any arrests in the shooting.

Police said the victim arrived at a hospital on his own at 1:30 a.m. Monday—about an hour and a half after the shooting. His condition isn’t known at this time, but he is stable, police confirmed.

The shooting is being investigated as an assault.

Top headlines: