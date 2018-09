ST. LOUIS — A man was shot in the back and arm Sunday morning near Lafayette Square.

At about 10:37 a.m., St. Louis police officers responded to the area of Chouteau and Jefferson for the report of a shooting. The victim—who has not been identified—was shot at least twice in the back and arm. The man was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police have not released any details about a possible suspect or arrest at this time.

