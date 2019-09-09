ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the foot in St. Louis’ Walnut Park East neighborhood Monday morning.

Police responded to a call for a shooting in the 4700 block of Genevieve around 11:15 a.m. where a man was found with a gunshot wound to the foot. EMS responded, police said.

The shooting occurred two blocks from Walbridge Elementary School. A spokesperson for the school said the school did not go on lockdown.

No other information has been made available.

From Sunday evening to early Monday morning, five people were shot in north St. Louis. All five of those shooting victims were transported to hospitals. Police do not have any of the shooters in custody.

