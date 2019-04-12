ST. LOUIS — A man was found shot near a south St. Louis high school Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 4600 block of Dewey, which is in the Dutchtown neighborhood, around 2:25 p.m.

A man was found with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was conscious and breathing when paramedics arrived, police said.

The man was found about three blocks from St. Mary's High School.

Police said there is no further information available as their investigation continues.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

