ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot while standing outside of a fast food restaurant in St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to a hospital after a shooting victim arrived around 1:30 p.m. A 34-year-old man said he was standing outside of his car at Rally’s when a car drove by and someone started firing gunshots.

It happened outside of the Rally's at 3730 Goodfellow Blvd.

The suspect was in a silver vehicle. Police said the victim drove himself to a hospital. His condition has not been made available, but police said his vitals were stable.

