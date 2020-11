Police said the man was conscious and breathing when they arrived

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a man was shot in north St. Louis Monday night.

Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 5800 block of Page Boulevard around 8:55 p.m. where a man was found shot in the leg.

Police said the man was conscious and breathing when they arrived.

No other details have been made available. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.