ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a 34-year-old man was shot in the head in north St. Louis Tuesday night.

According to a police report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the man was shot by an unknown suspect in the 4400 block of Floriss Place, which is along the edge of the Penrose and O'Fallon neighborhoods.

The shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. Police said the man was conscious and breathing when they arrived.

No other details have been made available.