ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a man was shot in St. Louis’ North Pointe neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the 8500 block of Park Lane around 10:25 a.m., which is near a child care center.

A man was found with a gunshot wound. Police said he was conscious and breathing when they arrived.

An employee for Myles Ahead Child Care said all children and employees are safe.

No other details have been made available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

