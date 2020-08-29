Man shot in north St. Louis while walking with young daughters

The two girls were not injured in the shooting

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot while walking with his two young daughters in north St. Louis Friday afternoon.

At around 4:45 p.m., police were called to the 2400 block of North Euclid for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm.

He told officers he was walking in the area with his two daughters, ages 5 and 7, when a man in a black sedan stopped his car, got out and fired shots at the victim.