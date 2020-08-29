Man shot in north St. Louis while walking with young daughters

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot while walking with his two young daughters in north St. Louis Friday afternoon.
At around 4:45 p.m., police were called to the 2400 block of North Euclid for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm.
He told officers he was walking in the area with his two daughters, ages 5 and 7, when a man in a black sedan stopped his car, got out and fired shots at the victim.
The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. His children were not injured in shooting.