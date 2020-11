The man was found with a gunshot wound to his leg

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in north St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.

According to a police report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a man was shot in the leg in the area of Goodfellow Boulevard and Dressell Avenue around 2 p.m.

He was conscious and breathing when he was transported to a hospital, police said.

No other details have been made available.