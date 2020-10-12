Man shot while walking in Baden neighborhood Thursday afternoon

The 30-year-old man was taken to a hospital

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in north St. Louis Thursday afternoon.

Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call for a shooting near Church Road and McLaran Avenue around 1:10 p.m.

Officers found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg. He told police he was walking eastbound on Halls Ferry Road when an unknown white SUV drove past him and fired shots.

He was transported to hospital where his condition has not been made available, but police said his vitals were considered stable.