Man shot by officer during domestic disturbance in South Roxana charged

SOUTH ROXANA, Ill. — A man who was shot by a deputy in South Roxana, Illinois, last week was charged Tuesday.

John Shimchick, 45, was charged with aggravated assault of a police officer, aggravated battery and aggravated resisting arrest in connection with the Jan. 4 incident.

The South Roxana Police Department said officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 100 block of Rose Avenue at around 8:45 p.m. While police were at the scene, one of the officers shot the suspect.

According to an Illinois State Police investigation, a suspect, now identified as Shimchick, was attacking people in the home. When the first Roxanna police officer arrived, Shimchick tried to attack the officer with a knife. A press release from the Illinois State Police said that was when the officer shot the suspect.

Shimchick suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. He was treated and released from the hospital and has not been taken into custody.

The charges stemmed from the South Roxana Police Department's investigation. The ISP investigation is still ongoing.

Multiple police officers were injured during the incident, according to a news release from the Roxanna Police Department. Police did not give an update on the extent of the injuries or the officers’ conditions.

Shimchick's bond was set at $75,000.