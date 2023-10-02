Man charged after threatening family with gun, shooting at police in south St. Louis

​No officers were injured in the incident.

ST. LOUIS — A man who was shot by an officer near Tower Grove Park on Saturday has been charged.

Raevon Parker, 43, was charged by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office with two counts of each first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He is being held at a local hospital, police said.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, shortly before 9:45 a.m., officers responded to the 3800 block of Shenandoah Avenue for a report of a man experiencing a mental health crisis and was armed with a gun.

Police said the family told officers that the man threatened them with the firearm.

Parker allegedly attempted to flee from police who then deployed a stun gun at the man. The stun gun did not work and he continued to run until he fell to the ground.

When Parker was standing up, he pulled out the gun and fired at the officers, police said.

One of the officers shot back at the man and hit him twice, police said. Parker was transported to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.

The Force Investigation Unit is investigating.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.