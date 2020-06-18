Man shot in Old North St. Louis Thursday morning

The man was conscious and breathing when officers arrived

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in St. Louis’ Old North neighborhood Thursday morning.

Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 2700 block of Hadley around 7:20 a.m., which is near Montgomery Street and Hadley Street, where a man was found with a gunshot wound to his leg.

He was conscious and breathing when officers arrived.

Police have not provided any further information.

