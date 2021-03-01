Man shot on Main Street St. Charles dies week after shooting

On Saturday, the police department confirmed social media posts saying the victim died and identifying him as LaRico Martin

ST CHARLES, Mo. — The man shot and critically injured on Main Street St. Charles last weekend has died.

According to the St. Charles Police Department, the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the rear parking lot of the 200 block of N. Main Street. Officers were patrolling the area on foot as bars were closing.

Several gunshots were heard, and officers found a 32-year-old man lying on the parking lot with two gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment. After a week in the hospital, he died from his injuries.

On Saturday, the police department confirmed social media posts saying the victim died and identifying him as LaRico Martin.

Marcell Foster, a 26-year-old man from Bel-Ridge, was still at the scene of the shooting when police arrived and was taken into custody as a person of interest. Police seized a handgun from him that they believe was used in the shooting.

Sunday afternoon, the St. Charles Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Foster with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He’s being held at the St. Charles County Department of Corrections on a $500,000 bond.