MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — Police are investigating after a man was shot twice outside The Post Bar and Grill in Maplewood Sunday afternoon.

Maplewood Police Chief Stephen Kruse said the shooting happened at around 4:15. Police said a bar employee shot the man twice in the back after a "domestic incident". The man police said the employee who fired the shots was taken into custody.

The bar was crowded with sports fans watching football and baseball when the shooting happened.

Police are still working to gather information.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

