A man in his 20s was shot in the Patch neighborhood around 3:35 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in St. Louis Wednesday afternoon.

Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 7800 block of Michigan Avenue, which is in the Patch neighborhood, around 3:35 p.m. where a man in his 20s was found with a gunshot wound to his groin.

No other details have been made available.