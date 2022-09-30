Police find man shot, laying on ground Thursday night at Poelker Park

The 57-year-old victim was found laying on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and thigh late Thursday night.

ST. LOUIS — A 57-year-old man was hospitalized after St. Louis police found him Thursday night in Poelker Park with gunshot wounds.

Police responded to the shooting just before midnight at the park at 1201 Market St. Upon arrival, they found the victim laying on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and thigh.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He remained there as of Friday morning in critical-yet-stable condition.

The victim was not able to provide a statement to police due to being medicated, but police were able to describe the suspect as a 5-foot-8 man with a thin build wearing a dark gray and white jacket, white pants and black Nike flip-flops.

Investigation into the incident was ongoing Friday.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.