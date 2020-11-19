Shooting leads to police pursuit in St. Louis County

A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man is in critical condition after he was shot in an incident that led to a police chase and arrest of three suspects in St. Louis County Thursday afternoon.

Around 1:25 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Dividend Park Drive in Florissant and found a man who had been shot multiple times, according to a press release from the police department. The man was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Another officer in the area spotted the suspect vehicle, a Nissan Maxima, and tried to pull the driver over. The driver did not stop and the officer started chasing the driver.

The chase ended after about 20 minutes in the 3400 block of Pershall in Ferguson, about 6-7 miles away, when the driver drove the Maxima off the road and it became disabled.

Police arrested three men at the scene and recovered two firearms.

The Maxima had been reported stolen.

Nobody was injured during the pursuit, police said.