Man shot near scene of rolling gun battle in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot near the scene of a "rolling gun battle" in St. Louis Wednesday night.

Around 7 p.m., a man said he was walking in the area of Lalite and Mimika avenues in the Walnut Park West neighborhood when he heard several gunshots and saw people inside two vehicles firing shots, according to a preliminary police report.

Once the shooting was over, the 21-year-old man realized he had been shot in the shoulder. He went to his home in St. Louis County and then was taken to the hospital.