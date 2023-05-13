Man shot Saturday morning near community event in St. Louis

A 5 On Your Side photographer who was at Saturday's Grill to Glory event reported hearing an argument and one gunshot.

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot Saturday morning at a home down the street from a community event in north St. Louis.

The shooting happened shortly before 11 a.m. on the 1400 block of Montclair Avenue in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood. Police said a man was shot in the leg.

Grill to Glory, a faith-based community outreach initiative by the St. Louis Urban League, was taking place nearby at the time of the shooting. A 5 On Your Side photographer who was at the event reported hearing an argument and one gunshot.

A man was carried out of a home by EMS. He was conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital. Police have not released the circumstances of the shooting.